Randolph J. Gambill III Obituary

Sharon, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 08:44 AM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 10:39 AM EST

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Randolph J. Gambill III, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, while a patient in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. He was 51.

Randolph was born January 20, 1968, in Sharon, a son to Randolph J. Gambill II and Eddie May Jones.

He last worked as a cook for Burger King, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, before becoming ill.

Randy enjoyed singing in church, making his own music, showing off his break-dancing moves, making everyone laugh, eating Mac-n-Cheese and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he most cherished spending time with family and his great-nieces.

He is survived by his children, Bryant L. Gambill of Frederick, Maryland, Brandon A. Gambill (Ravana) of Sharon, Brittany Lynn Gambill (Brad Hunyadi) of Sharon, Bridget C. Gambill of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Brett S. Gambill of Sharon; his grandsons, Mathis and Casseus; his mother, Eddie May Surratt of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Charlene Norris of Sharon, Lisa A. Smith of Hermitage, Laura A. Sanders (Marlin) of Sharon, Gloria Jean Mott (John) of Snellville, Georgia, Rochell B. Fleeton (James White) of Sharon and Sonji Q. Jackson (Michael) of Youngstown, Ohio and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Phillips, whom he dearly loved.

A home going celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Redemmed Santuary Church, 120 Elm Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146

Arrangements are being handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Material contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

