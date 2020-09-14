Randall W. Briguglio, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall W. Briguglio, 64 of Canfield, died Saturday evening, September 12 at his residence.

Randall was born April 7, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of William F. and Betty (Ellis) Briguglio and was lifetime area resident.

Randall graduated from Chaney High School in 1974 and graduated from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in air conditioning and furnace repair.

He worked as a laborer, meter reader and lastly in the collections department for the Youngstown Water Department for 20 years. He had also owned and operated Priscilla’s Antiques in Columbiana for several years. Randall bought and sold architectural antiques, selling at the many antique shows in the area.

Besides his mother and stepfather, Betty and Arnold Orning of Boardman, he leaves his wife, the former Priscilla E. Rincon; a sister, Renee Peterson of Poland and his beloved dogs, Josey and Zachary.

Randall was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Gary Briguglio and his loyal companion, a toy Manchester Terrier, Snagg.

Due to the Covi-19 situation, the family will be having a private memorial service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Albani for his guidance and support and all of the family and friends for their love and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

