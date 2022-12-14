WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Paul Nelson passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

He was born on October 31, 1962 to Kathy (McCann) Nelson and the late Don Nelson.

Randy was a beloved and faithful son. He loved baseball and was a devoted Pittsburgh Pirate fan. Randy had a zest for life and will be missed by many. He was really in his element when surrounded by family, friends or co-workers, at work or at play, cracking jokes and enjoying life to the fullest.

He is survived by his mother and his son, Nash Nelson of St. Cloud, Florida and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his faithful dog Buck.

In lieu of a memorial service, Randy’s wish was for us to close our eyes and recall an experience with him that makes us smile.