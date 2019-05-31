Ramon M. Friend Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramon M. Friend, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with his wife at his side.

Ramon was born December 13, 1935 in Hazelton, West Virginia. He was a son of Dayton Owen and Bertha Olive (Herring) Friend.

He was a 1953 graduate of Bruceton Mills High School.

He had lived in Hubbard for over 50 years.

Ramon retired in 2011 from Induction Services in Niles after more than 20 years of service. He had previously worked at Copperweld.

He was a member of New Beginning Church.

Ramon loved to garden and ride his golf cart visiting his neighbors. He enjoyed being outdoors and being the neighborhood handyman. He also enjoyed watching his stepgrandsons play baseball, basketball and football; as well as, watching his stepgranddaughters play soccer and participate in cheerleading and in school plays and concerts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Genny; his daughter, Vicki (Rick) Shook; his stepchildren, whom were like his own children, Andra (Jay) Hall, Michael (Lisa) Lubanovic and Gina Conti and two grandchildren; as well as, ten stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Marvin (Louella) Friend, Gary (Nancy) Friend, Larry (Linda) Friend and Daryl (Donna) Friend and his sisters, Barbara Manley, Sandra (Rich) Barney, Linda (George) Cameron, Janet (Tom) Riley and Carol (Brian) Friend.

Besides his parents Ramon was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald, Charles, Gene and Dale Friend.

A private memorial service celebrating Ramon’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that monetary contributions be made in Ramon’s memory to New Beginning Church, 3000 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Arrangements for Ramon have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.