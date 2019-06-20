Ralph V. Roush Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph V. Roush, 81, passed away Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Roush was born November 9, 1937 in Newell, West Virginia, a son of the late James and Alice Klemanns Roush and had lived in this area most of his life.

Ralph was the body shop manager for Columbiana Cadillac Buick Chevrolet for 30 years and had also worked for Home Depot in Chippewa for 17 years.

Ralph served in the 101st Airborne in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Marilyn Neer, whom he married June 13, 1964; a daughter, Terri (Don) Sappington of Charleston, West Virginia; three sons, Ralph (Mary) Roush, Jr. of Chesapeake, Virginia, Scott (Julie) Roush of Canfield and Kevin (Tabitha) Roush of Columbiana; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, who raised him, Raymond Shooshan; a son, Stephen Roush; a brother, Thomas Roush and a half-brother, Bill Wooley.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the funeral home with Mr. Jason Pancake officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool with military honors provided by the Tri State Burial Group.

Contributions in memory of Ralph may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital Oncology Department, c/o 214 W Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.