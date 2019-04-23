Watch Live: 27 First News

Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary

Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 19, 2019

Apr 22, 2019

Apr 23, 2019

TRANSFER, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Ralph T. Morella, Jr. 89, of W. Elizabeth Street, Neshannock Township, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on January 12, 1930 a son of the late Ralph T. Morella, Sr. and Olympia (Brassille) Morella.

Mr. Morella was a postal clerk retiring after 40 years. He also worked at Morella Dairy Bar for a number of years.

He also was a lifelong Democrat and was very proud of that.

He is survived by three daughters, Nene Morella of Aurora, Ohio, Karen Grimaldi and her husband, Jack, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Amy Dugan and her husband, Greg, of New Castle; seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Phillip Morella; four brothers, Anthony, Frank, Albert and Thomas Morella and four sisters, Josephine Palumbo, Anna Pratt, Marie Stefano and Antoinetta Pratt.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial is in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Democratic National Committee in Ralph's name. 

