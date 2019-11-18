Ralph Stiles, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Stiles, Jr., 81, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home following an extended illness.



He was born in Ages, Kentucky on July 30, 1938 the son of Ralph and Tina (Burkhart) Stiles, Sr.

He was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Army.

He worked for 43 years as a layout fitter at Starr Fabricating in Vienna and retired in 2001.

He was a longtime member of the Pleasant Valley Church, a church usher and former member of the Victory Christian School Board of Directors.



He was active in the Niles McKinley High School Soccer program, Niles Youth Soccer League and Niles Jaycees. He served as president of the Niles Frontliners and during his tenure he dedicated his time on increasing membership and stadium renovations. Ralph was a founding member of the Niles McKinley High School Alumni Association and served on the Hall of Fame nominating committee. “Once a Dragon, Always a Dragon,” he was inducted into the Niles McKinley High School Hall of Fame in 2012. Ralph enjoyed walking at the Eastwood Mall, vegetable gardening and sports. He was a handy craftsman and completed many projects around his home and for his neighbors.



Ralph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan L. (Gifford) Stiles whom he married on April 7, 1962; three children, Kelly Stiles of New York, New York, Kevin Stiles of Indianapolis, Indiana and Brian (LuAnn) Stiles of Niles; four grandchildren, Sarah, Krystianna, Jordan and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Atlas; sister, Geraldine (Charles) Scarborough of Anaheim, California and brother, Bob Stiles of Chattanooga, Tennessee.



A private funeral will be Wednesday at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.