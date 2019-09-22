Ralph Samuel Pisano, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Samuel Pisano, 87, of Old Princeton Road, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was born Feburary 3, 1932 in Mongiana, Italy, a son of the late Francis and Rosina (Simonetta) Pisano.

He was married to Ann (Sabino) Pisano on October 6, 1956, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Pisano was shipped on the Velcania at the age of six years old to be reunited with his father and later graduated from New Castle High School.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

After graduation from Youngstown State University as an Industrial Engineer, he was employed at Johnson Bronze, Ford Motor Company, PECOR, National Rubber Machinery, PennTech, Shenango China Pottery and Allfab Manufacturing.

He also taught at Lawerence County Vo-Tech, St. Vitus School and New Castle School of Trades.

Mr. Pisano was an avid hobby farmer, a member of the St. Vitus Holy Name and was named Father of the Year of the Holy Name, St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Vitus council member, an usher, a money counter and was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus 512.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Ralph Pisano and his wife, Jacqueline, Anthony Pisano and his wife, Agnese, James Pisano, Thomas Pisano and his wife, Amy and Roseann Pisano, all of New Castle; one brother, Francis Pisano and his wife, Evelyn of Poland, Ohio; one sister, Rose Kahrer of New Castle; seven grandchildren, Vitalina, Anthony Paul, Marina, Robert, Mia, Grace and Olivia and one great-granddaughter, Angelina.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Pisano and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will officiate.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Rites at the Cemetery.