Ralph “Rip” Blake, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph “Rip” Blake, 79, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Rip was born February 9, 1941 in East Palestine, son of the late Merle and Margaret Veon Blake.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was employed as an upholsterer and handyman for Disney and was a member of the East Palestine VFW.

After retirement, he enjoyed horticulture and working in the yard. He liked relaxing on the porch and spending time with family.

Rip is survived by four children, Candy (Lenny) Kiehl, Tim (Tammy) Blake, Brenda (Doug) Cunningham and Christopher (Mindy) West-Blake; a brother, Ronnie Blake and a sister, Joanne Blake; 20 grandchildren, Chandra, Jessica, David, John, Melissa, Rikki, Mary, Shelby, Tina, Timmy, Mike, Taylor, Elliot, Kylie, Carsin, Adaleigh, Zander, Joycie, Zachariah, Kristin, Kayla and Bret and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce McGath, in 2009; three children, Chester Dale, David Allen and Karen Sue Blake, as well as, ten brothers and sisters and one grandson, Eddie.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. Military honors from the American Legion Post 31 begin at 4:00 p.m. All other services will be private.