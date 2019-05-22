Ralph Richard Guappone Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Richard Guappone, 83, of Alice Avenue, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Guappone was born October 5, 1935 in Salem, a son of the late Daniel A. and Adeline (Buccilli) Guappone and had lived all of his life in the area.

A 1954 graduate of Salem High School, Ralph worked as a manager with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Cucina Pizza in Columbiana for 20 years.

Ralph was a member of St. George Catholic Church and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chapter 4049.

In his spare time, he loved making wine with his brothers and his children, woodworking, hunting, reading and gardening.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley (Riley) Guappone, whom he married June 16, 1956; his children, Cerrise (Jim) Sarver of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dan (Lynne) Guappone of Leetonia, Tami (Bernie) Cashioli of Wintersville, Ralph Guappone of Kensington and Eric (Natalie) Guappone of Lisbon; his brother, Ronald Guappone of Mankato, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Josh Guappone-Gosdzinski, Steve Guappone, Isabella Cashioli, Geona Guappone, Kristen (Cody) Guappone-Huff, Ralphie Guappone, Jeremiah Guappone and Emily (Ian) Sevenich and his great-grandchildren, Ashton Guappone and Addyson McCord.

In addition to his parents and his grandson, John Guappone, Ralph was also preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel Guappone, Lawrence “Larry” Guappone, Mary Ann Dalton and Gerald “Jerry” Guappone.

A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio with Rev. Father James Lang officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio, where a Knights of Columbus service will be held at 8:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John William Guappone memorial fund at www.catholic-foundation.org, the Knights of Columbus 4049, or Hospice of the Valley.

Friends may also send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.