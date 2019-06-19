Ralph P. “Skip” Horton Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph P. “Skip” Horton, 70, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.



On January 8, 1949, he was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Francis (Spargo) and Charles Horton.



Skip was a graduate of Reynolds High School, class of 1967.



He is survived by his mother; three sisters, Wanda Horton of Hermitage, Gail Thompson of Florida and Sandra Taylor of Indiana and one brother, Dale Horton of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, two sisters and three brothers.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.

