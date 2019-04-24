Ralph L. Ricciardi Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Ralph L. Ricciardi, of Masury passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at home. He was 86.

Mr. Ricciardi was born August 10, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Ralph L. Ricciardi, Sr. and Mary Jane (Pepe) Ricciardi. Ralph attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School and later graduated from Sharon High School in 1950.

Following graduation, he was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

A proud veteran, Ralph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge and return home, Ralph married the former June Augustine. Together they have shared 60 years of marriage and she survives at home.

Ralph retired in 1989 from the United States Postal Service, Sharon.

A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard, OH; where he volunteered and worked alongside his wife for many years. He was previously a member of the former St. Bernadette’s Church, Masury; as well as the Church of the Sacred Heart and the Knights of Columbus, Council 684, both of Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman and conservationist, Ralph loved hunting and fishing. He served as the president of Western Reserve Fish and Game Association, and was honored by the Evergreen Environmental Club for his integral role in the foundation of local recycling programs. Ralph was a proud graduate of Ohio State University’s Master Gardener Program.

Above all else, Ralph was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by a daughter, Joan (Rick) Humphrey, Brookfield; two sons, Joel (Cindy) Ricciardi, Hubbard, OH, and Charles Ricciardi, Warren, OH; a brother, Deacon John Ricciardi, Port Orchard, WA; a sister-in-law, Olga Ricciardi, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a son, Mark Ricciardi; a great granddaughter, Emma Rose; brothers Michael, Donald, and Joseph Ricciardi; sisters-in-law Judy and Bernice Ricciardi; a step-mother, Mary Ricciardi; and a step-sister, Rose Jazwinski.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Patrick’s Church, 367 N Main St, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Calling hour will be 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday, June 22, 2019, in St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Michael A. Swierz, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.