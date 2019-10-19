Ralph L. Firster, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph L. Firster, 90, of Inverness, Florida, formerly of Greenville, passed away in Inverness, Florida, on Friday, October 18, 2019.

He was born in Greenville, on October 23, 1928, to the late Frank and Marie (Wood) Firster.

Ralph served in the United States Army from 1950-1953 and was stationed in Germany.

He was retired from the former Trinity Industries.

He enjoyed stock car racing and driving in demolition derbies, a tradition that has carried on through four generations. He was a true “jack of all trades,” who could build or fix just about anything.

Ralph was married to Helen M. (Ralston) Firster on June 15, 1974 and she preceded him in death on June 23, 2016.

He is survived by four daughters, Anna Knapp of Inverness, Florida, Denise Suntheimer of Greenville, Holly DiFrischia of Lecanto, Florida and Tammi McGill and her husband, Denny, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania; son, Lee Firster and his wife, Susan, of Beverly Hills, Florida; two sisters, Mae Barwell of Stoneboro, Elsie Boughner of Mercer and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Andrew, Frank and Richard; an infant sister, Violet Firster and two brothers, Harvey Firster and Walter Driscoll.

A celebration of life will be held at the Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Services will also be held in Inverness, Florida at a later date.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Local arrangements by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.