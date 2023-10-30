WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph F. “Ranny” Mateer, Jr., age 82, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, a resident of Naperville, Illinois since 2020, formerly of Warren, Ohio and Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

He was born on December 16, 1940 in Warren, Ohio.

Loving husband of Joyce M. Mateer (nee Logan); beloved father of David (Lisa) Mateer of Chicago and Christopher (Holly) Mateer of Aurora, Illinois; adored grandfather of Kylie Mateer; devoted son of the late Ralph F., Sr. and Anne (nee Ward) Mateer; son-in-law of the late Alberta “AJ” and Thomas Logan; brother-in-law of Len (Marian) Logan of Schenectady, New York and the late Constance (the late Alvin) Gutman; fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Ranny attended Garfield Elementary, East Junior High and graduated from University School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He attended Lehigh University, Youngstown State University and University of Miami (Florida).

Ranny joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1963. As a radio operator he flew C-130 Search and Rescue Missions, as well as mapping icebergs between Greenland and The Orkney Islands. He participated in flying equipment into Vietnam after the Gulf of Tonkin Incident and the ensuing build up for the escalation of the war. Ranny was very proud of his service with the Coast Guard and remained lifelong friends with the men he served with.

After discharge from the Coast Guard in 1967, Ranny met the love of his life, Joyce Logan. After a two-week whirlwind romance, they married in Las Vegas, Nevada July 12, 1969.

He primarily worked in golf equipment sales throughout the 70s until opening the first video rental store in the area. He later finished his career retiring in sales from Corcoran Expositions.

Ranny was an excellent golfer maintaining a handicap of 7 or below his entire life. He was also an excellent pool shooter, competing in and winning many amateur pool tournaments.

Ranny was an Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. He especially enjoyed dirt track racing at Sharon Speedway and Raceway 7. Ranny was an avid music fan and particularly loved jazz, R&B and Blues. His knowledge of all types of music was amazing and he had a record collection of over 1000 albums. He was a talented piano player as well. Ranny’s favorite show was Jeopardy, he loved trivia – so much so that he was banned from Johnny Kay’s daily trivia call-in show on WFMJ for winning too many times. Ranny also loved shooting off fireworks (and sometimes shooting them at you). He originated the annual fireworks show at Trumbull Country Club.

Above all, most important to Ranny was his wife and kids, David and Christopher. Whether being Chief Wounded Eagle of the Teton Tribe of Y-Indian Guides, coaching third base in gadget ball or playing Santa Claus at Blessed Sacrament, he always had time for his sons. Ranny loved to cook for friends and family but especially for his sons’ friends, he was always whipping up a feast.

Ranny was generous with both his time and support. As President of Blessed Sacrament Home & School he originated the Blessed Sacrament carnival, spaghetti dinners and doughnut sales.

In his final years, Ranny enjoyed his TV shows and watching the birds and squirrels that visited his back patio on a daily basis. His greatest pleasure was watching his beloved granddaughter, Kylie, grow up through the years.

Ranny will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be private.

Future inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

