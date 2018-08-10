Ralph E. McConnell, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Ralph E. McConnell, Sr., age 93, of Delaware Township, passed away Thursday morning, August 9, 2018.

He was born in Pulaski, Pennsylvania on November 6, 1924 to James and Zella (Powell) McConnell.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action.

Ralph was employed as a chainman for 36 years at Shenango, Inc. in Sharpsville, retiring in 1986.

He was a member of over 55 years at Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where he had served as a deacon and trustee.

His hobbies included, fishing, hunting, latch hook, jigsaw puzzles and gardening.

On July 30, 1945 he married the former Edith M. Johnson, she passed away on August 22, 2013.

Survivors include two sons, Ralph McConnell, Jr. and his wife, Roseanne, of Greenville and Richard McConnell and his wife, Donna, of Mercer; a daughter, Pamela Douglas and her husband, Jeff, of Oil City; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters and six brothers.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 10, 2018, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 11, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Sean Hall, officiating Pastor of Hillside Presbyterian Church. Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in America's Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.