Ralph D. Titus, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph D. Titus, age 57, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Ralph was born in Findley Township, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1962, a son of the late Ralph L. and Geraldine Mae (McCrosky) Titus.

He served in the U.S. Army as a PFC 1st Class during the Gulf War and was also a cook for 14 years for Quaker Steak and Lube in Sharon,Pa.

Ralph enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Ralph is survived by two sisters, Loretta Nabors, of Flowery Branch, Georgia and Audrey Titus, of Gainesville, Georgia and a brother, Dale E. Titus, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Rosemary Trepesso.

In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, there will be no viewing or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.