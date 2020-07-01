R. Edward Bish, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – R. Edward Bish, age 84, of Liberty Street, Jamestown passed away Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020 in the ER of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in McGran, Pennsylvania on December 18, 1935 a son of Eva (Schnell) Bish.

He was a 1953 graduate of Ford City High School and attended Indiana University and Edinboro State College where he earned a master of education and science degree.

On February 22, 1964 Ed married the former Carol G. Fair, she survives.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

He became an engineer when he enlisted in the United States Army in 1956, where he was stationed at West Point until his honorable discharge in 1961.

He taught physics and chemistry at Thiel College and Jamestown High School and retired from Jamestown Paint in 2007. He was president of the Cleveland Paint and Coating Society.

He was a camp director at Camp Cobley Church Camp. Ed was an avid golfer, fisherman, craftsman and a “Jack of all Trades”.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by two sons, Brian Bish and his wife, Michelle and Dennis Bish and his wife, Laurie; four grandchildren, Kylie Bish, Courtney Bish, Benjamin Bish and Launa Bish, all of Jamestown; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Blakemore; a sister, Sally Robinson of Kittanning, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews of Kittanning, Ford City and State College.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bradley Alan, who passed away October 11, 1969.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA. *Masks are required per the family’s request.

Private family funeral service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Jamestown Veterans Army Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.