Quentin McCoy Gosser, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Quentin McCoy Gosser went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, the son of Roy Parker Gosser and Mearld McCoy, on February 29, 1928, a Leap Year Baby!

He attended Har-Brack High School in Harrison Township where he graduated as a member of the Class of 1946.

After high school, he served in the US Army 6th Infantry Division in Korea, receiving the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Asian Occupation Medal.

Upon returning to the USA, he enrolled at Thiel College, graduating in the Class of 1952, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. During his time at Thiel College, he met and courted the love of his life, Rosanne Swartzbeck, whom he married on a cold, snowy day on November 17, 1951. Following his graduation from Thiel College, he accepted a position with Bell Telephone Company for 5 years as the Dubois Area Manager, before returning to Greenville in 1957 where he and his wife purchased Doud’s Book Store, later to become Gosser Gift and Office Supply at 204 Main Street Greenville. They sold the store and retired in August of 1992.

Quentin loved his adopted hometown of Greenville, where he served the community in many capacities: Greenville Regional Hospital Board of Trustees for 29 years, serving his last 4 years as Treasurer of the Grand Division Hospital of Horizon Hospital System and last 2 years as Chairman; Greenville Reynolds Development Board, (20 years); Pymatuning Independent Telephone Company Board (21 years); Past President of the Greenville Kiwanis Club; Salvation Army Board of Directors, Past Chairman (36 years); Founding President of the GHS Football Club; GHS Band Parents Club President; Coach of Greenville Little League; and a long-term Sunday School Teacher at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he also served on the Church Council for several terms, and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, always doting on his family. He is survived by his wife, Rosanne, in addition to two daughters, Sheryl Lanning, and her husband, Charles Jr. of Greenville; Vicki Pearson, and her husband, Glenn, of Greenville and the Netherlands, and a son, Bradley Roy Gosser, and his wife, Traci, of Greenville. His grandchildren were his pride and joy: Ian Lanning, and his wife, Tracy, of Tampa, Florida; Christian Pearson, and his companion, Candace Walker of Memphis, Tennessee; Leanna Gosser, and her fiancé, Steven Benson, of Meadville, PA; his namesake, Quentin Pearson and his fiancée, Lauren Trunick of Greenville; Makayla Gosser, and her fiancé, Cody Mott, of Greenville; Matthew McCoy Gosser of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and two step-grandchildren, Billy and Jeffery.

Quentin lived every day to its fullest, and was an avid snowmobiler, golfer, hunter, boater, water-skier, Greenville / Reynolds and Pittsburgh sports fan, as well as an avid lover of his dogs. He was a hard worker and taught his family to play and pray together, and to always have fun. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 10 Beil Hill Rd., Greenville, PA

Rev. John Coleman, Pastor, officiating

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Beil Hill Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or to the Greenville Salvation Army, 288 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Burial with committal prayers and military honors

rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in

Shenango Valley Cemetery.