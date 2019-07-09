Quatrillion Z. “Tridget” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, for Mr. Quatrillion Z. Johnson, 61, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mr. Johnson, lovingly known as “Tridget,” was born September 16, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of George and Willie Mae Jones Johnson.

He was a 1975 graduate of South High School.

He was presently employed with Grovewood Manor as head of maintenance.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, its Deacons Ministry and president of the male chorus. He was also a member of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley Baptist Deacon’s Association, the Brothers United and was their spiritual leader.

Quatrillion was an avid Cleveland Browns and San Antonio Spurs fan, enjoyed jazz and old school music, cowboy movies and “Walker, Texas Ranger.” He was a friend to everyone he met, but his passion was for his grandchildren and fuzzy friend, “Sassy.”

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his wife, the former Cynthia Calloway Jones, whom he married April 22, 2016; three children, Karl (Keiettae) Jones, Richard “Spud” Armstrong and Mary J. Jackson, all of Youngstown; three grandchildren; a sister, Carol “Wendy” Wright of Youngstown; friends who were raised with him like brothers, Roger and Rodney Fort and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.