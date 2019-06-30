Polly A. Crytzer Obituary

My Valley Tributes

Boardman, Ohio - June 28, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Polly A. Crytzer, Boardman, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Polly A. Crytzer, 59, died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Polly was born on May 19, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Dallas & MaryLou (Williams) Crytzer.

Polly enjoyed cooking, family parties, watching football and her daytime soaps and Jeopardy.

Polly is survived by her daughter, Christine A. Saelzer of Chicago; a brother, Joe E. Crytzer of Boardman and two sisters, Mary E. Crytzer of Canfield and Reba L. Solderessen of Struthers. 

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Family and friends can gather before the service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. also at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers