Polly A. Crytzer Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Polly A. Crytzer, 59, died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Polly was born on May 19, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Dallas & MaryLou (Williams) Crytzer.

Polly enjoyed cooking, family parties, watching football and her daytime soaps and Jeopardy.

Polly is survived by her daughter, Christine A. Saelzer of Chicago; a brother, Joe E. Crytzer of Boardman and two sisters, Mary E. Crytzer of Canfield and Reba L. Solderessen of Struthers.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Family and friends can gather before the service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. also at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.