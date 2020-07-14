Poli Leause Brogdon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Poli Leause Brogdon, 71, of 845 Lane West Road SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:06 a.m. at The Hospice House, following an extended illness.

She was born October 6, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Hannibal Slade and Mildred Leause, residing in the area since 1956, coming from Cincinnati, Ohio.

She graduated in 1966 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 1968 from Warren Business College.

She was employed with the Trumbull County Commissioners for 31 years as a Receptionist/Secretary, before retiring September 1999.

She was a member of the Grace A.M.E. Church, where she served on the Missionary Society, Pastor’s Aide Society, Usher Board No. 2, Flower Guild, Tabitha Sisters Stewardess Board and Helping Hand Club. She also belonged to the A.P.R.I., Treasurer of the Warren Urban League and past Secretary and President of AFSCME Local 2493 since 1968.

She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, baking, sewing, flower arranging, ceramics, playing the piano and interior decorating.

She married Philip Adrian Brogdon March 29, 1969.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one son, Brian Douglas Brogdon of Broadview Heights; two daughters, Ms. Rachael Elizabeth Brogdon Claytor of Cleveland and Ms. Shayla Brogdon of Warren; three grandchildren, Miss Rayveana Claytor of Youngstown and Makhai Brogdon and Rome Johnson, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Hedda Leause.

Private services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Cards and condolences may be sent to Philip Brogdon, 845 Lane West Road SW, Warren, OH 44481.