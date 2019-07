POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Phyllis Stinson will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.



Mrs. Stinson departed this life Friday, July 5, 2019 in Poland, Ohio.

Friends may call Friday, July 12 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends Saturday, July 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.