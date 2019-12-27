Phyllis S. Coy, Monroe Township, Ohio

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis S. Coy, age 86, of Monroe township, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born on October 15, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Graden White and Lily Jones.

She was employed as a factory worker for many years.

She loved music, writing music, playing bingo and the lottery.

Phyllis married Harold E. Coy on December 31, 1959 and he preceded her in death on October 21, 1986. She is also preceded by her parents; daughter, Kimberly Sue; stepsons, Steve Coy and Ronald Coy; stepdaughter, Pauline Ratcliff Coy; grandson, Christopher Hicks and great granddaughter, Angel Coy.

Phyllis is survived by her children, John (Margaret) Hicks of Geneva, Ohio, Richard Hicks of Jefferson, Ohio, Carol (Nick) Penny of New Lyme township, Ohio, Sandra K. (Scott) Gary of Grand Bay, Alabama, Cynthia R. (Jim) Peck of Dorset, Ohio and Billie Jo (Steve) Beck of Kinsman, Ohio; stepson, Ray (Kelly) Coy of Conneaut, Ohio; her 59 grandchildren; 116 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great- grandchildren and her life companion of 18 years, Richard Cerne.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street in Andover, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leon United Methodist Church, 3599 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Dorset, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Dorset Cemetery.

