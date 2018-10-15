Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Phyllis Marie Hare, 82, of Howland Township, went home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, October 13, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born August 15, 1936 in Cleveland and was the daughter of Irene G. Was and the late Thaddeus A. Was.

She was reared in Warren and lived in Howland since 1961 in the home that her beloved husband Gordon M. Hare built for her and their three daughters.

Phyllis was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1958 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

“Mrs. Hare” began her career at Emerson Elementary School in Warren teaching first grade for three years. She taught kindergarten for more than 30 years at Howland Glen Elementary School. The Howland Classroom Teachers Association named her Outstanding Teacher in 1991-1992. She retired in 2000 after joyful years of children’s stories, songs and kindergarten basics. She always enjoyed meeting with former students and hearing about their families and professional accomplishments. Former students say her approach to teaching encouraged them to love school and to be life-long learners.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Gordon, at Christ Our King Church in Warren on July 23, 1960. They were married for 54 wonderful years before he passed away on August 17, 2014.

Phyllis was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she participated in the ladies craft group that sews collectible church mice Christmas ornaments. She and her husband Gordon were members of the Crosstrailers Western Style Square Dance Club, the Trumbull County Iris Society, were part owners of the Howland Grange Hall for several years, volunteered with Trumbull County Mobile Meals and served on the Howland Tiger Town Park playground planning committee.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and she and Gordon especially treasured the family reunion at Salt Fork State Park for 25 consecutive years. Phyllis was an expert at sudoku and enjoyed playing the dulcimer.

She will be deeply missed by her mother, Irene G. Was of Warren; two daughters, Jane E. (Dale Shimek) Hare of San Diego, California and Margaret L. (Joe) Stefanik of Lebanon, Indiana; six grandchildren, Meredith, Joseph and Hannah Stefanik and Bridget, Mitchell and Ryan O'Connor; two sisters, Marianne (Gene) Lohrman of Chardon and Christine (Mark) Zust of Westlake and a sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas of Howland. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice M. O'Connor, in 2017 and her sister, Janice Douglass, also in 2017.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Phyllis’ caregivers including Kristy. With their help, and that of family and friends, she was able to remain at home until the time of her passing.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Warren.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, October 19 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday, October 20 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. The Rev. J. Jeffrey Baker will officiate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Phyllis Hare Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

