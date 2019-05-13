Phyllis M. Siciliano Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis M. Siciliano, 99, passed away Sunday morning, Mother’s Day, May 12, 2019, at Omni Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born May 4, 1920, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Carrie Choppa Mozzillo, and was a lifelong resident of Girard.

She dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family and she cherished all of the many wonderful memories they made together.

Mrs. Siciliano was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and of the Mt. Carmel Society.

Phyllis greatly enjoyed cooking, baking and playing bingo and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband of 56 years, Joseph A. Siciliano, whom she married Aug. 30, 1941, passed away October 4, 1997.

Mrs. Siciliano leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Tina Siciliano of Girard; a son, James Siciliano of Girard; two grandchildren, Nicole and Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Bella Winter and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Besides her husband; a son, Joseph A. Siciliano, Jr.; two brothers, Ralph and Marty Mozzillo and four sisters, Jennie Gibson, Frances Tascione, Josephine DelBene and Julia Scaglione, preceded Phyllis in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Interment will follow at Girard Union Cemetery, where Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.