Phyllis J. Kaltenbaugh, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Kaltenbaugh, 72, of Greenville, passed away following a brief illness early Friday morning, March 20, 2020 at her residence.



She was born in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania on May 7, 1947 to the late James and Alda (Wampler) Armagost.



Phyllis was a member of Lifeway Church of the Nazarene and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805, both in Greenville.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, singing karaoke and spending time with family and friends.



Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Billie Coxson and her companion, Clinton Caszatt, of Greenville and Reginia Richardson and her husband, Jamie, of Greenville; two sons, James Armagost and his wife, Nicole, of Top Sail Beach, North Carolina and Andy Armagost and his wife, Christine, of Greenville; a brother, John Armagost of Sandy Lake; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many adopted kids and adopted grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was married to her first husband, William Clinton Coxson in 1975 and he preceded her in death in 1982. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Sue Himes, Faye Armagost, Mary Alice Smith, and Elizabeth Milford; two brothers, Joe Armagost, and Roy Armagost.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Phyllis J. Kaltenbaugh, please visit our Tribute Store.