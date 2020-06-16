Phyllis J. “Cookie” Pantone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 19, 2020 in St. Patrick Church in Hubbard at 10:00 a.m. in memory of Phyllis J. Pantone, 78, who died Sunday, June 14 in Briarfield at Ashley Circle. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines.

Cookie was born March 23, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clyde W. and Evalena Turner Donelson.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church.

She had attended nursing school and for 22 years she was the office manager at Grief Brothers and later she worked eight years for Dr. Sucito.

Her main interests were for family and friends; enjoying bowling, going to casinos and family fun.

She leaves her husband, Pat A., whom she married February 13, 1965; a daughter, Patriska (Mark) Stiegler; a son, Joseph M. (Lori) Pantone; five grandchildren, Joel (Courtney), Jacob, Avea, Breanna and Lauren and a sister, Kelly (Matt) McKrown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Patrick and Matthew and sisters, Marlene and Karen.

Contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Youngstown Chapter, P.O. Box 321, Canfield, OH 44406 in her name.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis J. “Cookie” (Donelson) Pantone, please visit our floral store.