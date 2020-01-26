Phyllis Elaine (Craine) Miller, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Elaine (Craine) Miller, 91, a life long resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Saint Paul’s Home, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Phyllis was born August 31, 1928 to Clarence and Helen (Jamieson) Craine in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1946.

After graduation, Phyllis worked as a secretary for Snyder and Freeman Chevrolet in Sharpsville.

She married Kenneth Miller, on December 26, 1947 and they enjoyed 45 years together while raising three daughters.

They enjoyed traveling with family and friends and especially loved spending their winters in Naples, Florida, playing tennis, fishing and socializing with their many “snowbird” friends until Kenneth’s passing in 1991.

Phyllis loved her family and most important to her was spending time with her grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Lynn Reinhart (James) of Jackson, Tennessee, Elaine (John) Hosick of Jackson, Tennessee and Laurie (James) Marino of Girard, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher Hosick, Cara Hosick Hickerson, Cory Hosick and Francis Marino. Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth, a baby brother and son-in-law, James “Bucky” Reinhart.

Her children and grandchildren will hold a private celebration of life in Jackson, Tennessee.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.