Phyllis Dorothy (Charles) Matasic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Phyllis Dorothy (Charles) Matasic, 93, share her passing on Friday, December 25, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown to Dan and Lucy Dominic Charles on August 10, 1927.

She was a lifelong area resident and graduate of The Rayen School.

Phyllis will be remembered by her two children, Paul (Margaret) Matasic and Joyce (Donald) Becker; as well as her two grandsons, Michael (Beth) Matasic and Steven (Katerina) Matasic; her four great-grandsons, Braeden, Jacob, Benjamin and Jasper. She also leaves behind her sister, Marion Lundeen and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Phyllis was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Paul Frank Matasic, whom she married November 22, 1952 and died February 23, 2003.

A private memorial service for immediate family will take place at a later time.

