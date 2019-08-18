Phylis K. McFarland, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phylis K. McFarland, age 72, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born October 15, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of George W. and Helen (Armstrong) Brown.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

A resident of Warren for the past eight years, Phylis was a former resident of Bristolville, Ohio.

She was employed at Kaydee Manufacturing in Orwell, Ohio and for area nursing homes in Warren.

She attended the Wildare United Methodist Church in Cortland.

Her hobbies included quilting and flower gardening.

Phylis is survived by her husband, Charles R. McFarland, whom she married August 17, 1981, of Warren; her son, Matthew J. McFarland of Warren; two grandchildren and two sisters, Jo Drotos of Cortland, Ohio and Gayle Bean of Markham, Ontario, Canada.

She is preceded in death by her parents and ten brothers and sisters.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.