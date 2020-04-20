Philomena “Fannie” Kresowaty Marks, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Philomena “Fannie” Kresowaty Marks, 99, passed away the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Windsor House at St. Mary’s, Columbiana, Ohio.

Philomena was born September 8, 1920 in Marianna, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Marie Costanza Damato.

She grew up in Ellwood City and when she married Frank A. Kresowaty on June 20, 1942, she moved to New Castle.

Philomena was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Kresowaty on November 17, 1976. On May 5, 1990, she was married to Ralph Marks. He preceded her in death 1998.

Mrs. Marks was an active member of Holy Trinity Polish National Church where she belonged to the Blessed Sacrament Society and took part in making pierogi. She also was a member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America and Challenges.

Philomena enjoyed playing bingo,going dancing, gardening, bowling, and swimming at the YMCA. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Philomena is survived by two children: daughter, Darlene (Thomas) Kozusko of Poland, Ohio and son, Leon (Patricia) Kresowaty of New Castle; grandsons, Jason and Kevin Kresowaty, both of New Castle; stepdaughter, Judith Zajac of Farrell, Pennsylvania and eight stepgrandchildren, several stepgreat-grandchildren and her best friend, Rose Canami.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Frank, John, Vincent and Patsy Damato; four sisters, Theresa Rossi, Jennie Graziani, Florence Jeanette and Rose Valenti and her stepchildren, Lois (Angelo) Mattozzi and Ralph Anthony Marks, Jr.

Fannie’s family wishes to thank the staff at Windsor House Assisted Living Community in New Middletown, Windsor House at St. Mary’s, and Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care.

A private service for immediate family will be held at the Noga Funeral Home, Inc., 1142 S. Mill Street, New Castle this week. The Very Rev. John A. Rencewicz II, pastor of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, will officiate.

Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity PNC Church, 1708 S. Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA 16102.

