Phillip C. Stabile, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip C. Stabile, 87, passed away peacefully at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion following an extended illness.

Phillip was born in Niles, Ohio on May 24, 1932 the son of Philip and Anna (Scaduto) Stabile and has lived here all his life.



Phillip attended the local schools and Niles McKinley High School.

He was of the Christian faith and was employed as a motor inspector for WCI Steel Company, Warren plant where he retired in 1995.

He enjoyed gardening, camping and especially traveling with his wife and family members.

Phillip is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Jack) Hockensmith of Girard; son, Tom Stabile of Cherry Log, Georgia; five grandchildren, Megan (Walter) Kotuba, Gretchen (Andrew) Mahan, Nick (Nicki) Brumwell, Seth Stabile and Amy (Todd) Parks and three great-grandchildren, Chase, Colton and June.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Griffiths Stabile, whom he married January 22, 1951 and who died on August 10, 2011; two brothers, Leroy Stabile and Joseph Stabile and a sister, Rose Mary Mullins.

Private funeral will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

