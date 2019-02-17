Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Philip Michael Anastos Adams, 81, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Continued Health Care of Niles.

He was born July 28, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael Philip and Christine Anastos.

Philip was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts.

Philip served our country in the United States Air Force from December 1958 - November 1962.

He worked for Range Insurance Company in Houston Texas as an insurance underwriter.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland.

He is survived by many cousins.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents.

Keeping with Phillips wishes, there are no services.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guestbook and share condolences to Phillip’s family.