My Valley Tributes

Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 07:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 07:31 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Philip Michael Anastos Adams, 81, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Continued Health Care of Niles.

He was born July 28, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael Philip and Christine Anastos.

Philip was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts.

Philip served our country in the United States Air Force from December 1958 - November 1962.

He worked for Range Insurance Company in Houston Texas as an insurance underwriter.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland.

He is survived by many cousins.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents.

Keeping with Phillips wishes, there are no services.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guestbook and share condolences to Phillip’s family.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert Beader Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Beader Obituary

    South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Charles Potyonek Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Potyonek Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert L. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert L. Thompson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peter J. Nagy Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peter J. Nagy Obituary

    Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Betty Jean Vesco Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers