Peter Sauricki Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Sauricki, 91, passed away Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born March 2, 1928, in Girard, a son of the late Michael and Nettie Olshenski Sauricki and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1946 graduate of Girard High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving as an MP (Military Police) during the Korean War.

Pete worked as a roll turner for U.S. Steel at the McDonald Works for 36 years, retiring in 1980.

After retiring from the mill, Pete and his wife, Mickey, spent the next 26 years indulging their interests in lapidary; traveling the country doing rock and mineral shows.

Pete was an active member of many organizations throughout the community, including the Mineral Ridge PTA, where he raised scholarship money by selling sweatshirts and key chains at school sponsored events. He was a founding member of the Flint Ridge Runners and Knappers and he was an honorary member of the Akron Mineral Society and the Summit Lapidary Club. He belonged to the U.S. Steel Retirees Steak Fry Group and was an active member of the Girard Multi-Generational Center.

Mr. Sauricki enjoyed feeding “his” birds and squirrels and he especially enjoyed the time he spent with his family, of which he was very proud.

Pete leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Orpha Maxine “Mickey” Slick Sauricki; four children, Attorney Patricia (Tom) Kearney, Karen Cessna, Jeffrey (Sue) Sauricki and Dr. June (Richard) Ladd; six grandchildren, Adam Cessna, Ross Cessna, Amy Godfrey, Marianne Savage, Noel Parish and Greg Parish; 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Pete will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A twin daughter, Joan Parish and three sisters, Julie Bloom, Olga Breetz and Helen O’Neil preceded Peter in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 31, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Sauricki’s family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mineral Ridge Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund, PO Box 191, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to the Sauricki family.