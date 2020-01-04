Zachary Kenneth Adair, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary Kenneth Adair, 21, our sweet Zach, passed away just before midnight, Thursday, January 2, 2020, following an extended illness. He was at home, surrounded by his loving parents, Troy and Anna Adair and his brother, Thomas.

Born on April 20, 1998, he will forever live in the hearts of many.

Zach was a special young man. His infectious laugh and love for music (especially Greek) will be remembered always. He enjoyed warm weather, walks outside, and noisy toys. Despite his handicap, he touched the hearts of all of us in ways no one else could. Through him we learned patience, acceptance and how to laugh through the ups and downs of life. He taught us, without ever speaking a word, that the “golden rule” is true. Life’s biggest purpose is to love one another. We are all better people because we were able to share in his extraordinary life.

The bond between Zach and his brother, Thomas, was remarkable. They experienced this life journey in true fashion. Zach was present at most, if not all, of Thomas’ sporting events, always wearing the appropriate attire to support his brother’s favorite team. Thomas made sure that his little brother never missed a milestone of growing up, like “swimming”, “dancing”, “flirting”, etc. Zach even celebrated his entrance to adulthood (21st birthday) in typical style, sharing an adult beverage, right next to his big brother.

Zach will be joyously remembered by his parents; brother, Thomas Adair; maternal grandmother, (YiaYia) Beth Haidaris, Uncle Ken (Shirley) Haidaris; paternal grandparents, Alan and Rose Adair; paternal great-grandmother, Thelma Adair; uncle, Brad (Sandy) Adair; aunt, Tracey Lezaic and his cousins, Paige and Evan Adair, Jacob and Isaac Lezaic and Alec Adair.

Zach was preceded in death by his Papou, Thomas G. Haidaris and his uncle, Mark Adair.

A heartfelt thank you to all our friends and family for sharing this journey with us.

A special thank you to Michelle Marks, DO, who has lovingly cared for Zach since birth and to Ohio Living Hospice for guiding us through this difficult time.

Calling hours for Zach Adair will be held at Peter Rossi and Son on Sunday, January 5, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zach’s name to Children’s Rehabilitation Center 885 Howland Wilson Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44484 or Ohio Living Hospice 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

