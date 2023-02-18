WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Vastag, 75, of Champion Township, formerly of California, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Yvonne was born on September 19, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John, Sr. and Eva (Pyrda) Vastag.

Yvonne was a 1965 graduate of Champion High School.

She went on to attend Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing in Salem, Ohio.

Yvonne worked as a practical nurse for many years, starting at University Hospital in Cleveland, then at UCLA Medical Center in California and retiring from Electronic Mini-Med in California.

Besides her work, Yvonne enjoyed stamping, diamond painting, and visiting tea rooms. She loved nature and animals; especially bird watching by the lake. Most of all, she cherished her family and friends. Yvonne will be missed by all who knew her.

Yvonne will always be remembered by her sister, Lynn Vastag of Champion; brother, John Vastag of Bazetta; niece, Jena Vastag; nephews, Jerrod (Melissa) Vastag and Joshua (Casey) Vastag; great nieces, Avery and Camryn and great nephew, Grayson, as well as many dear friends from California.

Family and friends may pay tribute to Yvonne on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will follow immediately after with Reverend Michael Balash officiating.

Inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

