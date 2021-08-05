Yvonne “Bonnie” DeJacimo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne “Bonnie” DeJacimo, 59, formerly of Warren, passed away Saturday July 31, 2021 the most precious and God loving woman went to join our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven and to be reunited with love of her life, Jim DeJacimo who preceded her in death. We know it was a glorious reunion.

Bonnie was born in Warren, Ohio on September 29, 1961, to Anna and John Bednarik.

Before moving to the Carolina’s in 1986, she started her family in the Warren area.

Once settled in the Carolina’s, Bonnie worked for the Clover School District for 25 years, where she was a teacher’s assistant and had plans to retire.

After being diagnosed with stage iv lung cancer in January of 2021, she started a courageous battle to fight and she did so with such resilience.

Bonnie enjoyed going to church, painting, arts and crafts, singing, playing word games and her most favorite thing was spending time with her family and creating memories with laughter. Her laugh was truly contagious.

Bonnie leaves behind her mother Anna Bednarik of Champion, her mother-in-law Margaret DeJacimo of Warren. A son Michael (Jenni) DeJacimo of Clover, South Carolina, a daughter Catrina DeJacimo of Clover, South Carolina, four grandsons, Zaben DeJacimo, Jayden Gaines, Josias DeJacimo and Canaan DeJacimo, two granddaughter, Payten Durdenm MaLeila DeJacimo, two sisters: Catherine (Leo) Baugher and Vivian (Rodger) Angel; two brothers John Bednarik and Joe (Kathy) Bednarik. She also leaves behind a tribe of good friends.

Bonnie’s smile and laughter will forever live in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in memory of Bonnie.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Yvonne “Bonnie” DeJacimo’s family, please visit our floral store.