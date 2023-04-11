NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma J. “Jane” Rossi, 90, of Warren passed away on Friday evening, April 7, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.

Jane was born on May 15, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Auta (Reed) Pierce, and attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Jane worked in many positions, finally retiring as a Cosmetics Consultant at Walgreens in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was a parishioner of St. Pius X, now St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish.

She enjoyed bowling, traveling, cooking for her family, shopping and getting her hair and nails done. Most of all, she cherished her family. Jane will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane will always be remembered by her children, Rose Rossi of Warren, Louis Rossi of Warren and Mark Rossi of Boardman; grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff) Scoville of Liberty, Michelle Miller of Warren, Heather (Wayne) Brusseau of Howland, Courtney Shaw of New York City, Monica Rigg of Florida and Jason Rossi of Warren; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Logan Scoville, Harlow and Jade Rigg and Olivia Brusseau and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Rossi, whom she married on August 29, 1952, as well as a daughter, April Rossi and four siblings.

Funeral arrangements for Jane will be private and are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Rossi family.

