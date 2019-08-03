William “Tom” Dolan, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Tom” Dolan, 79, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 21, 1939, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late William “Bill” and Mary (Flynn) Dolan.

He was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years. Tom was also a high school football and basketball referee.

Tom had a voice of an angel, a true Irish tenor. He taught his children to sing traditional Irish Songs that they still perform every Saint Patrick’s Day, “The Singing Dolans.” Tom enjoyed playing and coaching softball, golfing, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was an avid Notre Dame sports fan.

He served our Country in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961 and received an Honorable Discharge.

He is survived by his wife, Eugenia “Jeanie” (Georgalas) Dolan, whom he married August 29, 1959 and their five children, Bill (Cindy) Dolan, Theresa (Sean) Dixon, Daniel (Sandy) Dolan, Mary “Kelly” (David) Meese and Tommy (Lisa) Dolan; 15 grandchildren, Conor, Shane, Brennen, Meghan, Brigid, Kate, Erin, Danny, Maura, Henry, Shannon, Ben, Clare, Marie and Joshua; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Everett and Tessa and three sisters, Sally (Lou) Scarnecchia, Ellen (Mike) Mikesell and Mary Lou (Sam) Accordino.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, William “Shane” Dolan.

Memorial Calling Hours will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II (St. Joseph Church) 420 North Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44481, with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s name to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield Ohio 44406 or the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.