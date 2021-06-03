William S. Schoch, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” S. Schoch, 90 of Cortland, passed away Monday evening, Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born May 28, 1931 in Orient, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late John Schoch and Anna Ondrejko Schoch.

Bill was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School following his family’s move to Warren in 1948.

Bill served in the Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Seoul Korea.

He enjoyed many years as a self-employed contractor with his dad, John Schoch, building numerous residential homes and commercial buildings in the Warren area. Further he continued his career as a project manager for many large commercial property development companies. He was proud to have earned his private pilot license.

On February 13, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and true love of his life, Carolyn McKean and they had shared a strong and wonderful marriage of 68 years.

Bill had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church.

Bill was an avid reader. He was known amongst his family as a “problem solver.” He was an excellent cook and acclaimed for his mashed potatoes. He was extremely proud and supportive of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchilden’s accomplishments. He could be found attending any and all events that his family was involved in and was always the proverbial “cheerleader.”

His legacy of love will be remembered and carried on by his devoted family: wife, Carolyn; three children, William (Patty) Schoch, Pamela (Dane) Webb-Walker and Carolyn (Glen) Hunt; eight grandchildren, Shaun (Kevin) Renato, Eric (Melanie) Schoch, Douglas (Tiffany) Webb, Kristi (Denzil) Deuley, Sarah (Alan) Joplin, Mitchel (Amy) Hunt, Jenna (Jordan) Hedges and Gregory (Brittney) Hunt, as well as great-grandchildren, Kyle Schoch, Antonio Caruso, Noah Webb, Bella Deuley, Spencer Webb, Dante Deuley, Zachary Immler, Reagan Schoch, Carter Renato, Greyson Renato, Piper Hunt, Maverick Hunt, Ryann Hedges and a great granddaughter Hunt with an expected arrival in July 2021.

Preceding him in death were his parents, as well as one brother, Richard Schoch and one sister, Patricia Schoch.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Ohio Living Hospice for your kindness, professionalism, knowledge and tremendous support during this difficult journey. Also a special thank you to Dr. Khaterpaul, Dr. Kwatra and Dr. Vitvitsky, as well as all the medical professionals and staff at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Staff and Vibra Health Care.

Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to Ohio Living Hospice “Make it Happen” program.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Peter Rossi Funeral Home, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service with military honors will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Entombment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

