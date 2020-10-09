William R. Limperos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Limperos, 61, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 following a short illness.

The youngest son of Richard “Dick” and Mary (Payiavlas) Limperos, he was born in Warren, Ohio on February 24, 1959.

He married the former Patricia Matlos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania on January 20, 1990 and began the adventure of a lifetime building their home and family together. They celebrated their 30th Wedding Anniversary this year. Together they raised their six children, Alexandra, Christopher, James, Marisa, Alena and Michael.

Life was busy and crazy but Bill always could make you laugh and smile. He was extremely proud of his children, their accomplishments and careers.

He was employed by AVI Foodsystems, Incorporated for 43 years and was a lifelong member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. While sometimes not a man of many words, his kindness, big heart and sense of humor impacted so many people. Bill had a passion and reputation for holiday decorating and loved creating a Halloween light display that would thrill the neighborhood Trick-or-Treaters. He would often work in freezing temperatures to make sure his Christmas light display was bright and festive for the holiday season.

During his single years, Bill was an avid bowler and participated in leagues at Echo Lanes. He was a proud member of the Warren Football Association and enjoyed supporting the Warren G. Harding football team and Warren City Schools. Bill was a lifelong supporter of his favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers and you could find him throughout the long baseball season following the Cleveland Indians. If he wasn’t working in the yard, he would be enjoying the History Channel or Ancient Aliens while relaxing in his recliner. Bill also enjoyed cooking and was often called a “master chef” in the kitchen.

Bill was always working “behind the scenes” to get things done around the house for his family. He was a selfless, loving man who put the needs of his children and wife above all else. We will miss that morning newspaper he would deliver daily; the endless grocery runs when an ingredient was missing and the surprise Taco Bell run when everyone was running late for dinner with their activities. He loved supporting his children with their sports activities and you could often find him driving them to tournaments and cheering them on from the sidelines.

He leaves behind his wife and six children; his brothers, Tony (Pam) Limperos of Lexington, Kentucky and Tom (Mary) Limperos of Warren; his nephews and their families, Dr. Richard (Maria) Limperos of Columbus, Dr. Nicholas (Tonie) Limperos of Irmo, South Carolina, Dr. Anthony (Mansi) Limperos of Lexington, Kentucky, Andrew Limperos of Delray, Florida and Dr. Richard (Lindsay) Limperos of Medina, Ohio; four great-nephews and six great-nieces; brother-in-law, Michael (Karen) Matlos; niece, Bethany; nephew, Michael and mother-in-law, Frances Matlos all of McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James R.; his father, Richard “Dick”; his mother, Mary and his niece, Mary Koulianos Limperos.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481 with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in William’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to William’s family.

