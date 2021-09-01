William R. Eckard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. “Bill” Eckard, 79, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, with his family by his side, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Bill was born November 14, 1941 in Parsons, West Virginia the son of John and Madge Eckard.

After he graduated from Elkins High School, he served in the Army for three years. He then graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor’s in Comprehensive Social Studies and from Westminster with a Master’s in Education.

He came to Warren in 1973 and retired from the USPS after 30 years.

Bill loved his family and being a grandpa. He was an avid reader, enjoyed walking around the neighborhood and loved to drink a cup of coffee everywhere he went. He was a dedicated fan of the Scrappers and enjoyed watching many sports.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, Kathy of 50 years; his four children, Kristin (Jason) Caron, John, Tim and Mary Eckard; three grandchildren, Harper and her twin Peter and Lincoln Caron; his sister, Joanne King and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Martin and Frank and sisters, Dorothy, Lucille and Jean.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bill on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 4 at 10:30 a.m at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Special Olympics, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.