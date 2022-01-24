CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Michael Grega of Cortland passed away January 22, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital after a short illness and Covid related pneumonia. Known to his family and friends as “Whitey,” he was a kind, funny and gentle man.

Whitey was born October 31, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the youngest son of Andrew and Vilma Mikosovic Grega.

He attended St. Ann’s Parochial School, Farrell, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Sharon High School, Class of 1962. Whitey played football for the Sharon Tigers as a lineman and lettered for his team.

He worked in the chemical lab at National Castings Malleable while he attended Youngstown State University. He received an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering from ATES Technical School.

In 1966 after receiving his degree, Whitey started his career in the steel industry with Wean Engineering, Wean United Warren, Ohio, as a mechanical engineer and eventually became a field service, project and sales service manager. Whitey traveled the world for Wean assisting in installation of cold strip steel mills. His proudest achievement was being the site project manager for a three-year mill installation in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. Well known in the steel industry for his knowledge of his trade and his quick wit and sense of humor, he made friends all over the world. He retired from Danieli Corporation of Cranberry, Pennsylvania (formerly Wean United) with 44 years of service in 2010. He continued to consult for Danieli until 2019.

Whitey served his country in the Army Reserves in Farrell, Pennsylvania. He was a trustee for the Slovak Home of Farrell, Pennsylvania, and proud of his Slovak heritage. Whitey served as president of the Wean Men’s Recreational Club and organized many a social event. He also served on the board of Walnut Run Condo Association and was board president for many years. An avid football and sports fan, he never missed a game of his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Whitey also enjoyed a good game of golf and belonged to many leagues. He also enjoyed socializing with his many friends at the University At Larchmont where he was known as the “Comissioner”.

In 1966 after completing his basic training for the Army Reserve, Whitey met the love of his life Andrea Bohach and they married at St Ann’s Church in Farrell, Pa on July 6, 1968. They moved to the Warren-Cortland area where they raised their only son Andrew. They traveled the world together on his many work assignments. Whitey was a great dad who was supportive of his son in his music teaching career. He was a dog lover who enjoyed spending time with his grand dogs Zeke and Zack, and taking walks on the beach and giving daily neighborhood golf cart rides to his little best friend, Charlie. Whitey and Andrea enjoyed cruises and going to yearly visits to Myrtle Beach to golf and socialize with their many friends at various restaurants and happy hours. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.

His family would like to thank the sixth-floor nursing staff at St Joseph hospital for their kindness and compassionate care that they gave to him. We would also like to thank the Rolfe family and his many friends for the love and support during this difficult time.

Whitey is survived by his wife Andrea (Bohach) Grega and his only son Andrew. He is also survived by four nieces two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Richard and James.

A good man has been taken from us. There will never be another like him.

Family and friends my gather on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 11:00 – 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE, for memorial calling hours.

A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Animal Welfare League, PO Box 66, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral store.