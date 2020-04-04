William Ligouri DeLeo, Howland, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Ligouri “Bill” DeLeo, a proud graduate of Youngstown College and an Army Military Police Officer lost a four week battle following a heart attack on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born October 8, 1932 and was 87.

The proud father of four children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild leaves behind his wife, Dottie; a brother, Blase; nephews, Blase (Leslie) and Chris; niece, Julie (Wil); daughter, Susan; her sons, Tim and Greg (Tammy); daughter, Molly (Harry); grandchildren, Celia, Roma and Joey as well as a great-grandchild, Gianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Blase James and Mary Elizabeth Cannella DeLeo.

William graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Warren where he was a co-captain on the football team. Bill was recruited by Coach Woody Hayes to play college football, but settled on playing collegiate football at Youngstown College (now known as Youngstown State University.) He continued his football career under Coach Dike Bedee, an inspiring man who invented the yellow penalty flag. The YSU Football stadium still carries Coach Bedee’s name. He lettered and graduated from Youngstown College with a degree in economics.

He served his country in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer and was stationed in Germany. He tells the story of being called to break up a bar fight, where a fellow soldier broke his nose. He also recalls the time when he had to take the place of a soldier while on a parachute exercise. He liked to say it was the one and only time that he jumped out of a perfectly good airplane. While in Europe, he played semi-pro football and served as a lifeguard at a resort in the German Alps.

Back at home, stateside, Bill worked for the Ohio Office of Employment.

He married Dottie Mosholder, who he had met while working at the Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren. She was 15 and he was 17. Dottie recalls, “next time we met, Daddy asked me to the Youngstown College ROTC Military Ball. And the rest is history”.

He retired from Republic Steel/WCI where he worked many years as a shipping coordinator.

Bill was known by all in his Howland neighborhood as “the mayor”, because he visited everyone daily on his bicycle rides. He remained an athlete for many years, lifting weights as well as maintaining his regimen of bike riding, both indoors and outdoors.

He also enjoyed cooking, bird watching and watching the Food Network.

In October 2018, Bill was honored as the senior member of the Athletic Hall of Fame Varsity Club, St. Mary’s and John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools. He and his teammates were celebrated in 1951 after an undefeated team.

The family wishes to thank the Howland paramedics who kept Bill alive after suffering a heart attack at his home. Also, we thank the heroic staff at Trumbull Regional Medical Hospital where the nurses, doctors and therapists worked tirelessly on the Critical Care Unit to care for our beloved father.

We also thank Peter Rossi Jr. and his talented team at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Many thanks go to the staff at Blessed Sacrament and especially Reverend Peter Haladej, who came to the hospital to sit with the family and then gave blessings to Bill after his procedure in the Cath Lab.

A Celebration of Life is planned for William in late June, 2020.

