William J. Hucke, Liberty, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Hucke 91, passed away at Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center, Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He was born May 13, 1928 in Youngstown, the only child of William P. and Mary Ellen (O’Neill) Hucke.

Bill graduated from Ursuline High School in 1946 and attended Youngstown College.

He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps serving two enlistments.

Bill worked as a bricklayer foreman at W. B. Gibson Construction Co., retiring in 1990.

Bill was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was a devout Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister and active in the St Vincent de Paul Society at his church.

He enjoyed camping at Pymatuning, Pennsylvania, vacationing around the United States, watching the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers and visits from his great-grandchildren.

Memories of Bill will be carried on by his wife, Roselyn (Eschman) Hucke, after 65 years of marriage; his children, Laurel (Jeff) Bellay of Austin, Texas, John of Warren, Lyn (Joe) Fabrizio of Liberty Township, Joe of Venice Beach, California and Lisa (John) Atkinson-Tymoski of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Tim (Stephanie) Bellay, Ellen (David) Houchens, Emily (Joe) Payich, Andrew (Kait) Bellay, Nick Hucke, Mellisa Hucke, Mary Ellen Atkinson and Ed Atkinson and great-grandchildren, Julia, Tanner, Patrick, Channing, Gwyneth, Maximus and Juniper.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, James; son-in-law, Dave Atkinson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcella and Ed Fagan.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Fr. Rev. Peter Haledej at the church.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

