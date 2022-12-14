HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Huck” Seekins, 63, loving father, grandfather and brother entered eternal life on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home in Howland surrounded by family.

Bill was born on July 19, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of William W. and Anne J. (Uhrin) Seekins.

Bill was a 1977 graduate of Howland High School where he was on the wrestling team and played the trumpet in the marching band.

Following high school, he pursued a career as a Journeyman electrician until he retired from IBEW Local 573 after 32 years of service.

Besides his work, Bill enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He also had a love of music and a rather large collection of vinyl records. Bill was an avid train collector and enjoyed building models but, most of all, loved being with his family. He had the chance to travel by train a few times to visit his brother and sister. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bill will always be remembered by his daughter, Nicole (Mark Jr.) Forte of Howland, with whom he made his home; grandchildren, Bethany, Mark III, Lexi, and Greyson; son, William R. (Sherry) Seekins of Niles; grandchildren, Savannah, Sabastian, Ryan, Madison, Aubrey and Jacob; great- grandchildren, Bentley, Amariana, Julian and Cameron; a sister Suzanne (Mike) Johnson of Longview, Texas; a brother, Jon (Kathie) Seekins of Tulsa, Oklahoma and his nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother, George “Mick” Seekins.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bill on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.