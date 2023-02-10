WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Williams, 93, of Warren, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 2, 1929, in Warren, Ohio the son of Zachariah and Margaret (Stegner) Williams.

He retired from Allied Steel in Niles as a shearman after 30 years.

William was a member of the Parkman Road Church of Christ and the United Steel Workers of America.

William is survived by his wife Berna Williams, two children Timothy (Meredith) Williams of Warren and Janna Williams of Warren, and two grandchildren Owen and Jay Serba.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Margaret O’Conner and Helen Williams.

Keeping with Williams wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

