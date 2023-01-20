WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma.

Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late William and Ruth Reddersen.

Bill was a 1964 graduate of Warren Harding High School. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University and his master’s degree at Westminster College.

He taught physical education for 35 years at Warren Western Reserve. He was the first male to help with the girls’ basketball program which he coached for many years. He also managed the Olympic club for five years and enjoyed working part time at Koenig’s Sporting Goods and Mickey’s Army Navy Store where he could share his many fishing stories and expertise.

Bill was a true sportsman. He loved fishing, boating, the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavs and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bill leaves behind his significant other, Patricia Raida; his daughter, Tracy Rogers (David Bianco); his son, Jeffrey (Laura) Reddersen; daughter, Karen (Brent) Rose; five grandchildren, Zoe, Madelynn, Mia, Allyson and William; three great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Valencia and Magnolia and three siblings, Carl (Kathy) Reddersen, Molly (Scot) Moore and Anne (Larry) Davis.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Reddersen and his nephew, David Reddersen.

Family and friends may visit and pay their respects Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with services immediately following at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s honor to the James Fund for Life which supports The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center’s research of life saving clinical trials and new technologies.

