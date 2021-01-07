William Frenchko, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Frenchko 87, passed away from COVID on January 3, 2021at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland.

Bill was born on November 13, 1933 and raised on the north end of Warren and a longtime resident of Howland, Ohio.

He was a 1952 Graduate of Warren Harding High School and a proud NAVY Veteran where he served our country during the Korean war.

Bill dedicated his career to Copperweld steel and retired after 45 years of service. He was also a fine home builder and had much pride in the homes he constructed, in particular, the one he has lived in the past 47 years.

Bill was a beloved man by all who knew him. He was funny, kind and caring to everyone he met.

He was a founding member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed making sausage & fish for church fundraisers, traveling, playing crossword puzzles, going to casinos and scratching winning lottery tickets often sitting on his front porch.

What he enjoyed most was all sports (softball, handball, racquetball, football and golf). He was a great “no hitter” softball pitcher well into his 60’s…

He cherished time with children and grandchildren at their sporting events.

Bill is survived by his three daughters that love him immensely Anna Duchene, Melissa (Jeffrey) Wallace, Kiersten Deemer and his beloved five grandchildren that meant the world to him: Jessica, Savannah, Jackson, Garrett and Makenna.

Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bette whom he married May 7, 1960, parents, a daughter, Mary Katherine, brothers & sisters and a son-in-law Chris Deemer.

All Family and friends are encouraged to call Friday, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church 2220 Reeves Rd. Warren, Ohio 44483.

MASKS are required-social distancing is expected. Service following at 10:00 with Father Brian Crivella officiating. Service will be available on Facebook @Saint John’s Orthodox Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.