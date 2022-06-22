WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Flynn, Jr., 87, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Bill was born on December 10, 1934 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of William Flynn, Sr. and Rose Flynn (Rossillo). He was proud of his Irish-Italian upbringing in South Philadelphia. Bill’s family moved to Natrona, Pennsylvania after WWII.

During the Korean War, while attending St. Vincent’s College he had enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany, while stationed there he got his first taste of life in Europe.

When he returned to the states he would enroll at Youngstown College for engineering, he joined the fraternity Alpha Phi Delta.

While attending college he married his high school sweetheart, Anne Sebak.

In 1963 he was hired by Packard Electric as an engineer and the family moved to Warren, Ohio. Bill would work in many different capacities while there and made many lifetime friends there as well.

Bill and Anne and family were a staple of the northeast Warren neighborhood, where neighborhood kids were welcomed as their own, which would be a theme throughout Bill’s life. He had so many hobbies and things that he loved to do and with each came along an entire group of good friends and he enjoyed all of their company. Hunting, sailing, wine making, tennis and his MG, he was a gifted but humble artist. He spent many summers at Mosquito Lake sailing at the Cortland Conservation Club and enjoyed the banter of the Panera crew. He could be seen cruising around in his MG with Elmo riding “shotgun.” Nothing meant more to him then spending time with friends and family.

Sadly, Anne would pass in 1996 and Bill would later retire from Packard. A few years later Bill would be reenergized when he remarried Arlene Boyle (McNicholas) and Bill would welcome her children as his own. The two would spend many summers enjoying the Poconos, at her cottage on Long Lake.

To carry on Bill’s memory he leaves behind, his brother, Robert Flynn Centreville, Virignia; a son, William Flynn III (Mariella Fraijia) of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Tara Breuer (Herm) of Warren, Ohio; stepchildren, Jennifer Beck (Frank) of Poland, Ohio, Jacqueline Boyle (Tim Lanza) of Columbus, Ohio, Terri Boyle of Calabash, North Carolina, John Boyle (Patty) of Springfield, New Jersey and Arlene Ferraro (Todd) of Bradfordwoods, Pennsylvana; granddaughters, Bailey Breuer and Emily Breuer; stepgrandchildren, Simone Boyle, Sophia Lanza, Lauren Hinkle, Tim Beck, Tom Beck, Elizabeth Criscione, Christopher Boyle, Tavish Boyle, Blair Boyle, Cagney Boyle, Dillon Grace Ferraro, Chase Ferraro and Jack Ferraro and three great-grandchildren, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Through research it was determined that Bill was the “Greatest Grandpa Ever” this was verified because had a T-Shirt and a coffee mug.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geraldine Flynn; his wife, Anne and his second wife, Arlene.

Although he loved the company of friends and family, he did not want them to “fuss” over him and respecting his wishes there will be no calling hours.

Close friends and family will gather at both Mosquito Lake and Long Lake to remember the life of a great man, son, brother, father, Pop Pop and friend. Bill would want to know that you raised your glass one time to him, C’in C’in, Prost, Nostrovia, Slainte, Cheers!

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to: the Cortland Conservation Club, P.O. Box 99, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

